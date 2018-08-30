Stoke City Debutant Hopes to Challenge Jack Butland for Starting Position Between the Sticks

Making his debut against Huddersfield in the Carabao Cup, new Stoke City stopper Adam Federici hopes he can give manager Gary Rowett a selection headache.

A 2-0 win at the bet365 Stadium, the Australian veteran kept a clean sheet and looked very stable in net, and has spoken to the Stoke Sentinel report the goalkeeper's want to play more regularly.

David Rogers/GettyImages

“The cup gives people around the squad a chance to show what they’ve got and put their hand up for places, which is what you want during the season.

“I want to put myself forward. I came here to play, I miss playing. I wasn’t having game time at Bournemouth and that was difficult so I want to fight for a place here.

“I’ll always want to push Jack and that can only be a positive thing, having two or three keepers who are desperate to play. Hopefully not only will I get good performances out of myself but also out of him as well.

Nice one mate well played — Johnny Hunt (@Huntyroyal) August 29, 2018

“Jack’s terrific. He’s obviously highly-regarded, which I knew, but getting to work with him every day you also see he’s such a hard worker in training and wants to improve on things and get better.

“It’s down to the keeper coach as well, who’s fantastic, and I’m enjoying working with him as well.”

Congrats Adam. Good performance, and a clean sheet v Premier League opposition - not a bad debut! 👏👏 Well done, and welcome! — Stokie'73 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ (@potter2207) August 29, 2018

Hungry for minutes on the field, Federici will continue to hope he's given the opportunity to shine in cup competitions. If good enough, a surprise switch between the sticks could be seen, even if it seems unlikely at the moment.