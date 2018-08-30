Tottenham Petition EFL to Change Venue for Third Round Carabao Cup Tie Against Watford

By 90Min
August 30, 2018

Tottenham will face Watford as the home team following Thursday evening's draw for the third round of the Carabao Cup, but have applied to the EFL board for special dispensation to play the tie at Stadium MK.

The match is due to take place in the week commencing 24 September, but since Wembley and Spurs' new stadium will be unavailable to the Lilywhites, the club are requesting a change of venue in order to 'host' the match.

In a post from Tottenham's official website, the club explained their request to the EFL to have the venue changed:

"We appreciate that Stadium MK may not be an ideal destination for every fan to get to on a weekday evening, however the Club felt it would not be beneficial to request a reverse of the fixture as it would have resulted in no more than a 10 per cent allocation of tickets for our supporters at the venue of our opponents. 

"In contrast, we shall have a ticket allocation of up to 90 per cent at a neutral venue, ensuring greater access for our fans.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

"Consideration was given to a number of different football stadia and for a variety of reasons – capacity, availability, facilities, accessibility, pitch quality and clubs still being in the competition themselves – it was simply not possible to secure a neutral venue within the M25.

We are extremely conscious of having to ask our supporters to attend home matches at more than one venue and apologise for any inconvenience this may cause

