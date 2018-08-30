Unai Emery Bans Fruit Juice & Has Gyms Built as Arsenal Manager Cracks Down on Players' Diets

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has banned his squad from drinking fruit juice as he attempts to knuckle down on his players' diet choices in a bid to get them to their peak fitness.

As reported by the Mirror, the former Paris Saint-Germain manager has also implemented tented gyms next to training pitches at Colney as he looks to help his charges improve on last season, when they finished 37 points off Manchester City.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

The marquee-style gyms are a way of helping the players mix up and add variety to Emery's demanding training sessions in order to avoid them becoming monotonous.

Emery needs his players at the peak of their physical powers if they are to successfully adopt his high pressing style, which at the moment, has merited just one win in three Premier League games.

Arsenal players are said to be enjoying the sessions and are impressed with Emery's methods out on the training pitch.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

The Spaniard's decision to outlaw fruit juice from the canteen at the London Colney HQ comes as he feels the treat contains too much sugar, with just plain water believed to be more suitable.

Whether the Gunners' struggles in recent years are down to the consumption of fruit juice remains to be seen, but Emery is hoping the decision will have a knock on effect.

Emery's predecessor, Arsene Wenger, was one of the first managers to implement dietary restrictions on his players when he arrived back in 1996, although the Frenchman did allow for high-carbonated treats.

Unai Emery has had a marquee put up at the side of the training pitches with gym equipment set up inside so players can mix in cardio work. From what I’m hearing the players love the training sessions too! #AFC pic.twitter.com/mIiBS5BVXR — Arsenal Emerge 🔴⚪️ (@ArsenalEmerge) August 30, 2018

Along with his axing of fruit juice, the former Sevilla boss is also overseeing strict weight sessions and scientific processes to measure body fat and fitness levels as he utilises modern day footballing technology.

As well as working with his players as a team, Emery has also ordered individual, one-on-one sessions with the players he feels need more work, such as Aaron Ramsey and Mesut Ozil.