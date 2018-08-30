West Ham Midfielder Josh Cullen Completes Move to Charlton on Season-Long Loan Deal

By 90Min
August 30, 2018

West Ham have confirmed that midfielder Josh Cullen has joined EFL League One side Charlton on a season-long loan deal.

The 22-year-old is yet to make an appearance for the club's first team this season under new manager Manuel Pellegrini, with Cullen now set to link up with former Hammers midfielder and now Charlton boss Lee Bowyer at The Valley for the 2018/19 campaign. 

It won't be the first time that Cullen has spent time on loan with a League One side, having featured 46 times for Bradford during the 2016/17 season, winning the Players' Player of the Year award as the club narrowly lost out to Millwall in the playoff final. 

Cullen also spent the first half of last season on loan at Bolton in the Championship, making 12 appearances before being recalled in at the beginning of 2018, and has 14 caps for the Republic of Ireland U21 side, captaining them on the odd occasion. 

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The midfielder has made nine appearances for the West Ham first team, three of which came in the Premier League last season, and will hope to further his development with Charlton. The Addicks have made an indifferent start to the season, sitting 14th in the table on five points.

