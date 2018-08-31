Arsenal youngster Reiss Nelson has joined Bundesliga outfit Hoffenheim on a season-long loan deal.

The 18-year-old winger has also signed a long-term contract with the London-based club, but he will be spending the remainder of the season in Germany as the manager wants him to gain experience playing regular first-team football.

A statement on Arsenal's official website reads: "Reiss Nelson has signed a new long-term contract with us ahead of a season-long loan move to Bundesliga side Hoffenheim."

“Reiss is a talented young player and we’re pleased that he has signed a new contract with us," Emery added. "This move to Hoffenheim will give him the chance to get regular high-level competition in the Bundesliga and is an important step in his development.”

And speaking in a press conference on Friday, the coach told reporters: "It’s a very big chance for him and the level there is important.

"We think he needs, because he is very young, he needs to take a new level to play, a new level also to take minutes, to take experience and it’s for that reason we were speaking at the club with the coaches about this possibility."

Nelson joined Arsenal's academy as a nine-year-old and has since made three first-team appearances for the London side. A stellar campaign for the club's Under-23 side last season saw him named Premier League 2 Player of the Year.

The attacker has also represented England from levels Under-16 to Under-19 and is expected to break into the Three Lions' senior setup in the future.