Arsenal Youngster Set for First Team Role After Unai Emery 'Personally Vetoes' Loan Plans

Arsenal youngster Emile Smith Rowe is seemingly set for a role in the Gunners first team this season after manager Unai Emery is said to have 'personally vetoed' plans to send the promising home grown teenager out on loan like fellow talent Reiss Nelson.

While Nelson will spend the rest of 2018/19 with Hoffenheim in Germany, the Daily Mail has reported that Smith Rowe will be staying in north London because Emery has made it clear to club officials that he want the 18-year-old available to him.

Suhaimi Abdullah/GettyImages

Other youngsters could yet leave Arsenal on loan before the end of the day and Smith Rowe himself was linked with a handful of potential exits to Championship and European clubs.

An Under-17 World Cup winner with England last year, Smith Rowe was included in the club's pre-season tour squad and announced himself with a stunning goal in a friendly against Atletico Madrid. That was followed up with a new long-term contract soon after.

Smith Rowe is yet to be included in any of Emery's matchday day squads for the three Premier League games that Arsenal have played so far, but the Mail anticipates that he will see involvement in the Europa League, as well as the Carabao Cup and FA Cup.

Thananuwat Srirasant/GettyImages

Arsenal were drawn against Brentford in the third round of the Carabao Cup this week, a game that will be played towards the end of September. They will also imminently learn the identity of their three group opponents in the Europa League.

Smith Rowe has been given the number 55 shirt this season.