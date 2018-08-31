Aston Villa Eyeing Deadline Day Loan Move for Crystal Palace Left-Back

Aston Villa are looking to grab one final player late in the transfer window following the arrival of Tammy Abraham, attempting a late swoop for Crystal Palace left-back Pape Souare.

Football writer Pete O'Rourke has claimed that Villa face competition for the signing of Souare from fellow Championship side Bolton Wanderers. Both sides are hoping to strengthen at left-back before the transfer window closes, and have left it until deadline day to make their moves for Souare.

Aston Villa and Bolton are eyeing late loan moves for Crystal Palace defender Pape Souare. #avfc #BWFC #CPFC — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) August 31, 2018

Souare is not the first left back Steve Bruce has tried to bring to Villa Park this summer, with the club in talks to sign Joe Bryan from Bristol City before Fulham lured him to London with the offer of Premier League action.

Villa right-back Alan Hutton has been filling in at left-back in the intervening time, due to the dip in form of Neil Taylor.

Souare is currently behind both Patrick Van Aanholt and Jeffrey Schlupp in the pecking order at Selhurst Park, having suffered a number of serious injuries in a 2016 car crash - including a broken leg.





His injuries kept him out of Palace's side for a year - doctors told him he may never return to the football field - but he was able to make a recovery and returned to action against Huddersfield last year in the League Cup.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Since recovering from injury, Souare has made just five substitute appearances for Palace. A loan move could be just what he needs to kickstart his career following such serious injuries.