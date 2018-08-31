Bayern Munich Confirm Defender Jerome Boateng Will Not Be Sold Despite £40m PSG Offer

By 90Min
August 31, 2018

Bayern Munich have confirmed that Jerome Boateng will not be leaving the Bundesliga champions before the German transfer window slams shut on Friday.

The 29-year-old defender has been strongly linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain and he himself remained open to joining the French side, who lodged an improved bid of €40m for the centre back on Thursday.

This last-ditch attempt to get the transfer completed failed, because Bayern decided that they wanted €50m and Thomas Tuchel's team were unwilling to go any higher.

As early as Tuesday, Bayern president Uli Hoeness was confident of Boateng's whereabouts for the coming season, stating (as quoted by Bild): "He will remain at Bayern."

Boateng's colleague for club and country, Thomas Muller, revealed his relief that the former Manchester City defender would be staying at the Allianz Arena.

"We need Jerome! When he is fit, there are very few who have that quality in the world," Muller said.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Boateng endured a nightmare of a World Cup, looking shaky in defence against Mexico before being sent off against Sweden as Germany exited at the group stage for the first time in their history.

However, he clearly still has an important role to play at club level and new manager Niko Kovac has shown his faith in Boateng by giving him the full 90 minutes against Hoffenheim in Bayern's first match of the Bundesliga season, which they won 3-1.

Boateng has made 260 appearances for Bayern since joining the club in 2011.

      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)