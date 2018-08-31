Burnley Manager Sean Dyche Insists His Side Will 'Learn' from Europa League Exit

Burnley manager Sean Dyche claims that his side will learn a valuable lesson from their brief European adventure after a 1-1 draw against Olympiacos on Thursday saw their journey come to an abrupt end.

The Clarets dominated the game for the majority of proceedings but failed to make the breakthrough and overturn the two-goal deficit from the first leg. As a result their Greek opponents held on win 4-2 on aggregate and qualify for the group Stages of the Europa League.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

Speaking after the game, Dyche (as quoted by Sports Mole) put the defeat down to a failure to take their chances.

"I thought we dominated the game and dominated chances", he said.

"The biggest bug bear is you've got to take your chances. We created enough chances. I wanted our team to get back to their identity and I feel that clearly happened today. No disappointments, just learning. We were effective.

Despite a disappointingly brief dalliance with European football, Dyche claims that the Clarets will benefit from the experience going forward.

He added: "I thought we had so many chances, it could easily have gone our way. I think the whole club will learn from this. It bodes well for the future but we've got to use it wisely."

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

The Clarets, who are winless so far on the Premier Leauge this season, will seek to bounce back from defeat when they take on struggling Manchester United on Sunday.