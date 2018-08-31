Burnley Manager Sean Dyche Insists His Side Will 'Learn' from Europa League Exit

By 90Min
August 31, 2018

Burnley manager Sean Dyche claims that his side will learn a valuable lesson from their brief European adventure after a 1-1 draw against Olympiacos on Thursday saw their journey come to an abrupt end.

The Clarets dominated the game for the majority of proceedings but failed to make the breakthrough and overturn the two-goal deficit from the first leg. As a result their Greek opponents held on win 4-2 on aggregate and qualify for the group Stages of the Europa League.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

Speaking after the game, Dyche (as quoted by Sports Mole) put the defeat down to a failure to take their chances.

"I thought we dominated the game and dominated chances", he said.

"The biggest bug bear is you've got to take your chances. We created enough chances. I wanted our team to get back to their identity and I feel that clearly happened today. No disappointments, just learning. We were effective.

Despite a disappointingly brief dalliance with European football, Dyche claims that the Clarets will benefit from the experience going forward.

He added: "I thought we had so many chances, it could easily have gone our way. I think the whole club will learn from this. It bodes well for the future but we've got to use it wisely."

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

The Clarets, who are winless so far on the Premier Leauge this season, will seek to bounce back from defeat when they take on struggling Manchester United on Sunday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)