Celta Vigo vs Atletico Madrid Preview: Classic Encounter, Team News, Prediction & More

By 90Min
August 31, 2018

Atletico Madrid travel to the north-west for a clash with Celta Vigo at the Balaídos on the third weekend of the La Liga season, looking to make up for lost points on the opening weekend. Both sides sit on four points and will be hoping to continue their undefeated starts to the campaign. 

Celta got the better of Levante last time out, whilst Atleti returned to the Wanda Metropolitano with a 1-0 win over Rayo Vallecano. 

Classic Encounter


Atletico Madrid 3-2 Celta Vigo (2016/17)


A five-goal thriller at the Vicente Calderón broke Celta hearts late in the day as Diego Simone's side rallied to come from 2-1 down to claim all three points with two goals in the last five minutes.

Power Sport Images/GettyImages

The game's high points were contained to the opening and closing 15 minutes of the ninety. Gustavo Cáceres gave the visitors the lead before Fernando Torres levelled only six minutes later. 


John Guidetti had looked to have given Celta Vigo an unlikely winner 12 minutes from time. However, it wasn't to be as two quickfire goals from Yannick Carrasco and Antoine Griezmann swung the game in Madrid's favour. 

Team News


Celta Vigo: Antonio Mohamed is still waiting on a late fitness test for summer signing David Junca, who is still suffering from a muscle strain. 


Atletico Madrid: First choice right-back Juanfran will miss the game through a thigh injury, expected to be replaced by Santiago Arias in Atleti's starting eleven. 

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Key Battles


Both of Celta Vigo's central defenders Néstor Araujo and Gustavo Cáceres will face an uphill battle to keep the fearsome strike partnership of Antoine Griezmann and Diego Costa quiet. 


Costa has already proven how dangerous he is still is with the eye-catching performance in the Super Cup win over Real Madrid, whilst Griezmann's talent is hard to combat. If Celta Vigo are to keep their recent home record intact, stopping the visitors two talismans is vital.  

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

For goals, Celta Vigo will look to Maxi Gomez, Iago Aspas and Pione Sisto in their front three. Gomez and Sisto scored in their 2-1 win over Levante and will look to continue at home against one of the most resolute backlines in world football. 


Atleti only conceded 14 goals in 19 league games away from home last term, and Simone's high defensive standards will look to provide the backbone to another successful campaign. 

Probable Lineups


Celta Vigo (3-4-3): Álvarez; Roncaglia, Cáceres, Araujo, Mallo, Lobotka, Beltran, Alonso, Aspas, Gomez, Sisto


Atletico Madrid (4-4-2): Oblak; Arias, Savic, Godin, Hernandez, Correa, Hernandez, Saul, Lemar, Griezmann, Diego Costa

Prediction


Celta Vigo are unbeaten in their last 12 La Liga home games; drawing seven and winning the other five. A stalemate on Saturday wouldn't be a surprise as both clubs have experienced identical starts to their league campaigns. 


However, with Atleti desperate not to lose ground on rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid, Diego Simone's side can't afford to drop many points in the early weeks as both of the Spanish giants already boast unblemished starts to their seasons. 

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

The Europa League winners will look to rely on their firepower up top to edge out a combative opponent in what will likely be a close run affair.


Prediction: Celta Vigo 0-1 Atletico Madrid 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)