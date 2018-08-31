Celta Vigo vs Atletico Madrid Preview: Classic Encounter, Team News, Prediction & More

Atletico Madrid travel to the north-west for a clash with Celta Vigo at the Balaídos on the third weekend of the La Liga season, looking to make up for lost points on the opening weekend. Both sides sit on four points and will be hoping to continue their undefeated starts to the campaign.

Celta got the better of Levante last time out, whilst Atleti returned to the Wanda Metropolitano with a 1-0 win over Rayo Vallecano.

Classic Encounter





Atletico Madrid 3-2 Celta Vigo (2016/17)





A five-goal thriller at the Vicente Calderón broke Celta hearts late in the day as Diego Simone's side rallied to come from 2-1 down to claim all three points with two goals in the last five minutes.

The game's high points were contained to the opening and closing 15 minutes of the ninety. Gustavo Cáceres gave the visitors the lead before Fernando Torres levelled only six minutes later.





John Guidetti had looked to have given Celta Vigo an unlikely winner 12 minutes from time. However, it wasn't to be as two quickfire goals from Yannick Carrasco and Antoine Griezmann swung the game in Madrid's favour.

Team News





Celta Vigo: Antonio Mohamed is still waiting on a late fitness test for summer signing David Junca, who is still suffering from a muscle strain.





Atletico Madrid: First choice right-back Juanfran will miss the game through a thigh injury, expected to be replaced by Santiago Arias in Atleti's starting eleven.

Key Battles





Both of Celta Vigo's central defenders Néstor Araujo and Gustavo Cáceres will face an uphill battle to keep the fearsome strike partnership of Antoine Griezmann and Diego Costa quiet.





Costa has already proven how dangerous he is still is with the eye-catching performance in the Super Cup win over Real Madrid, whilst Griezmann's talent is hard to combat. If Celta Vigo are to keep their recent home record intact, stopping the visitors two talismans is vital.

For goals, Celta Vigo will look to Maxi Gomez, Iago Aspas and Pione Sisto in their front three. Gomez and Sisto scored in their 2-1 win over Levante and will look to continue at home against one of the most resolute backlines in world football.





Atleti only conceded 14 goals in 19 league games away from home last term, and Simone's high defensive standards will look to provide the backbone to another successful campaign.

Probable Lineups





Celta Vigo (3-4-3): Álvarez; Roncaglia, Cáceres, Araujo, Mallo, Lobotka, Beltran, Alonso, Aspas, Gomez, Sisto





Atletico Madrid (4-4-2): Oblak; Arias, Savic, Godin, Hernandez, Correa, Hernandez, Saul, Lemar, Griezmann, Diego Costa

Prediction





Celta Vigo are unbeaten in their last 12 La Liga home games; drawing seven and winning the other five. A stalemate on Saturday wouldn't be a surprise as both clubs have experienced identical starts to their league campaigns.





However, with Atleti desperate not to lose ground on rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid, Diego Simone's side can't afford to drop many points in the early weeks as both of the Spanish giants already boast unblemished starts to their seasons.

The Europa League winners will look to rely on their firepower up top to edge out a combative opponent in what will likely be a close run affair.





Prediction: Celta Vigo 0-1 Atletico Madrid