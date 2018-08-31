Gunners Fans React to Arsenal Star's Call-Up to Three Lions Squad for Upcoming Matches

By 90Min
August 31, 2018

Gareth Southgate has announced the England squad for their first bout of UEFA Nations League fixtures, and once again Arsenal's Danny Welbeck is among those included. 

He's one of 18 players who have retained their places from the 23 man squad that went to Russia, with Joe Gomez, James Tarkowski, Luke Shaw, Alex McCarthy and Adam Lallana the new inclusions. 

And for Welbeck, who has 16 goals in 40 international appearances, it represents an opportunity to establish himself as the main alternative to captain Harry Kane, with Jamie Vardy this week retiring from international football.

He's certainly a popular man at the Emirates, especially after scoring within minutes of coming on as a substitute in an eventual 3-1 victory against West Ham - and as such, Arsenal fans have had a lot to say about his inclusion.

Here's what fans have been saying on Twitter, after it was announced that Welbeck was included in Southgate's latest squad. 

