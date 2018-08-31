Harry Kane to Remain England Captain on a Permanent Basis After Impressive World Cup Showing

England manager Gareth Southgate has named his permanent captain going into Euro 2020, opting to hand Harry Kane the armband as a reward for his performances at the World Cup.

Kane won the Golden Boot for the tournament, scoring six goals as England went to the semi-finals before losing out to Croatia, captaining the side in every game in the process.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

The Spurs striker first won the captaincy for a World Cup qualifier against Scotland in 2017, and has failed to relinquish it since.

Suothgate told the Sun, on his decision to keep the armband on Kane: "We've got a solid group of more senior players who have an important role to play but I don't see any reason to change."

Southgate also lauded Kane's perfectionism, after he was reportedly unhappy with a number of his own World Cup performances despite the team's success.

"Harry is always self-critical, self-analytical. Most players think of what they might have done better in any situation, so that doesn't surprise me," said the England manager.

"He is always striving to improve."

The news comes after Southgate named his England squad for upcoming fixtures against Switzerland and the USA, featuring the returns of a number of senior figures, including Fabian Delph, Adam Lallana and Danny Welbeck.

The first England squad since the World Cup has been announced!



Who should/shouldn't be there?



GO! pic.twitter.com/WiwEW9RoqH — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) August 30, 2018

But despite the reintegration of a number of senior players into the England squad, the pressure only grows larger on Kane after the retirement from international football of his World Cup understudy, Jamie Vardy.

Kane has scored twice in two starts for Spurs as they started the Premier League season with three wins out of three.