Hull City Confirm Loan Signings of Aston Villa's Tommy Elphick & Derby's Chris Martin

By 90Min
August 31, 2018

Hull City have confirmed two loan signings, announcing deals for Aston Villa defender Tommy Elphick and  Derby County forward Chris Martin on season-long contracts.

Elphick, 30, leaves Villa for a second loan spell this year, having joined Reading in January. Martin also signed on with Reading at the beginning of 2018 and the pair will reunite at Hull this term.

"Hull City have signed experienced defender Tommy Elphick on loan from Aston Villa until the end of the 2018/19 season," the Tigers announced on Friday.

Regarding Martin, they said: "The 29-year-old has joined Hull City on a season-long loan and will be eligible to make his debut when the Tigers face Ipswich Town at the KCOM Stadium after the international break, as he is unable to play against his parent club this weekend."

“I’m excited about a new challenge and to be working for Nigel Adkins and with this group of players," Elphick told the club's official website.


Martin added: “I can’t wait to get started here after having a really positive chat with the Head Coach.

“Hopefully I can come here, play regular football and contribute towards helping the team to move up the table. I’m fit, fresh and ready to play as many games as possible.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)