Josh Onomah Leaves Tottenham for Championship Loan Ahead of European Transfer Deadline

By 90Min
August 31, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Josh Onomah has joined Championship side Sheffield Wednesday on a season-long loan, the club confirmed on Friday. 

The 21-year-old spent last term with second-tier side Aston Villa before returning to north London following the Villans' failed attempt to reach the Premier League through the playoffs. 

With Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino's drive for youth in his squad, the 21-year-old would have been hopeful of potentially securing minutes under the Argentine's watch during the coming season following his spell away. 

However, with the likes of Harry Winks sitting ahead of Onomah in the Tottenham manager's pecking order, and Mousa Dembele remaining at the club despite a summer of speculation, there seems little chance of the Englishman breaking through.

And the club confirming as much on Friday by stating, via Twitter, the academy product will spend this season with Sheffield Wednesday. 

The London-born midfielder featured 34 times for Villa last year, in which 20 of those were from the outset. 

During his time in Birmingham, the Spurs man netted four times, all of which came before the turn of the year. 

Following a mixed start to the season, in which the Owls have managed to capture seven points from their opening five games, Sheffield Wednesday boss Jos Luhukay would have been keen to add extra, experienced depth to his squad for the, what appears to be, difficult upcoming term. 

However, with the capture of Onomah, it may prove to be the Yorkshire side's last business until January, with the European transfer and loan deadline closing tonight. 

