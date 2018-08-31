Leicester Hoping to Entice Villarreal to Make Full Transfer for Midfielder Instead of Loan Option

Leicester midfielder Vicente Iborra could be offered a lifeline by La Liga side Villarreal as he struggles to earn game time with the Foxes.

The 30-year-old, who's only seen 10 minutes of Premier League action so far this season, is reportedly a target for El Submarino Amarillo, who view him as an enticing loan option to add some bulk to their midfield.

However, according to Spanish outlet El Periodico Mediterraneo, the Foxes want a full sale and aren't interested in a loan deal.





Iborra joined Leicester from Sevilla last year in a £13.5m deal, but has only made 28 appearances, scoring four goals and adding two assists. He did feature and score in the Foxes' midweek 4-0 win over Fleetwood Town in the Carabao Cup, but it's not likely he'll see increased game time in the league.





As such, manager Claude Puel is keen to get rid of the Spaniard, but he would hope to recoup some of the fee the club paid for the defensive midfielder.

However, considering Iborra's lack of game time in recent seasons, Villarreal won't be hard pressed to part ways with a significant sum - if any at all - hence their desire for a loan deal. The Spanish outfit currently sit 13th in La Liga, having lost their first match to Real Sociedad and following up with a draw against Sevilla.





Leicester, meanwhile, are 7th in the English top flight, but face a tough test against Liverpool this week.