Leicester vs Liverpool Preview: Classic Encounter, Current Form, Team News, Prediction & More

Leicester City and Liverpool continue their Premier League campaigns on Saturday afternoon, with the two kicking off another round of top division action.

Last season the Reds took both matches by one goal, with none other than Mohamed Salah grabbing the headlines. Signed from Roma, the 'Egyptian King' has become a hero with Liverpool supporters, and they will look for him to produce once again this weekend.

With both clubs arriving into this game in high spirits, an entertaining battle for three points should be had. The Foxes have won their last two, while the Reds have enjoyed a perfect start so far and are the only team yet to concede a goal this season.





Here's a look at what we can expect from Leicester's clash with Liverpool.

Classic Encounter

Leicester 2-3 Liverpool (September 2017)





Going back to the start of last season, a true cracker unfolded at the King Power. A game in which the away side took early control, now Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho grabbed the role of leading man.

First, the Brazilian magician gravitated into space and lofted a back post cross for Mo Salah to head home. A mere eight minutes later, he curled a pinpoint free-kick past the despairing reach of Kasper Schmeichel.

Japan international Shinji Okazaki scrambled one back, leaving the score at 2-1 as the half time whistle blew.

After the break, Jordan Henderson looked to have sealed the game, sliding a cool finish for Liverpool's third. However, only sixty seconds later, Jamie Vardy found himself in space to header home.

As for the key moment, the game was won by a man who almost gave it away; Simon Mignolet. Taking down Vardy for a penalty, the keeper picked himself up and made a match winning save. Diving to his right, the Belgian won a battle of wits, diverting his nemesis' shot away with a strong fist.

Current Form





Leicester snatched a late victory away to Southampton last time out, with a trademark Harry Maguire header grabbing an important three points. Add that to an impressive win against Wolves the week before, and the Foxes have hit some nice form.

Always hard to beat at the King Power, a rotation side smacked Fleetwood 4-0 in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday. Claude Puel now has some tricky calls to make, as new boy Rachid Ghezzal, Adrien Silva, and Vicente Iborra all put in stellar performances.

Ghezzal shower some great attacking hunger showing he wanted to prove a point and he did by scoring a great goal. Defence and goal keeper were solid. Iheanacho better this week. And silva and Iborra were great after the first rusty 10 — Kyle⚽️⚡️ (@VardyFtbl) August 29, 2018

Over the opening three weeks, Liverpool have been immense. Improving on their defensive work in particular, the addition of Alisson Becker has made a big difference. With man mountain and leader Virgil van Dijk now completely settled, the Reds have kept three clean sheets in a row.

It's easy to say that their opponents haven't exactly been difficult, but Liverpool's ability to stop chances early has been nothing short of spectacular.

Team News

Leicester are without their star forward in Jamie Vardy, as the recently retired England international serves the final game of his three-match ban. The red card received against Wolves hasn't hindered the Foxes so far, but with a remarkable seven goals in his last five appearances against Liverpool, Vardy's input will be missed this Saturday.

After good outings midweek, a whole host of players will look to challenge for starting berths. Both Christian Fuchs and Marc Albrighton gave the Foxes something extra against Fleetwood, and will hope to oust Daniel Amartey and Nampalys Mendy respectively. Claude Puel has no fresh injury worries.

After a shaky second 45 against Brighton, Jurgen Klopp is likely to switch a few. Captain Jordan Henderson is probable to return, and Adam Lallana will also push for a start. While James Milner put in yet another incredible shift, he did tire late on, and could be the man to make way. Summer acquisition Fabinho has yet to be introduced to Premier League football and could make his bow here.

Reports today are saying changes are expected for Saturdays game against Leicester, with captain Jordan Henderson lining up to start his first game of the season. #LFC pic.twitter.com/NPYWSxeO1U — LFCEXPRESS (@LFCExpress15) August 28, 2018

It would be harsh to switch out any of the midfield though, as all three impressed throughout. Evidenced by Gini Wijnaldum completing an excellent 98.7% of his passes, the so called 'home comforts player' has hit some great form.

Prediction





With Liverpool and Leicester coming into this lunchtime clash on the back of some quality results, both will be confident about their ability to gain points.

Kelechi Iheanacho is likely to lead Leicester's line in the absence of Jamie Vardy, and a big effort is needed from the young Nigerian. Unsettling Van Dijk won't be easy, but goals are a must if the Foxes want to take anything from this match.

Once again, the Reds' dominance in possession should shine through, with Roberto Firmino's ever expanding skill set at the false nine position creating space for a lethal Mo Salah.

Leicester could be the first to break through Liverpool's defensive rear guard this season, especially if Jurgen Klopp opts for multiple switches. Nevertheless, the Merseyside outfit should prove too strong in attack, with their Egyptian maestro playing chief protagonist.





Prediction: Leicester 1-2 Liverpool