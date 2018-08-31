Liverpool Agree Stunningly Low £2.9m Fee With Belgian Side for Wantaway Winger

August 31, 2018

Liverpool have reportedly agreed to sell Serbian winger Lazar Markovic to Belgian club Anderlecht for £2.9m.

Markovic, 24, joined the Reds from Benfica in 2014 for £20m, but failed to make an impression and has spent the last three seasons out on loan, having played for Fenerbahce, Sporting CP, Hull City and Anderlecht.

The player made eight appearances for the Belgian outfit last season, scoring a single goal. Yet they have apparently handed him a lifeline and will be taking him off Liverpool's books, according to a report in the Liverpool Echo.

Brendan Rodgers, who was responsible for Markovic's purchase, handed the player 34 appearances in his first season, from which he scored three goals. However, the attacker hasn't been able to find favour under current boss Jurgen Klopp, who shipped him out on loan on multiple occasions.

Liverpool boast an array of attacking options this season and Markovic would likely have been frozen from the side if he remained at Anfield.

But he will hope to reignite his career in a league where he has a bit of experience. And, given that he's only 24, he could find himself playing in a top European division again in future.

