Liverpool Goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher Pens New Contract at Anfield After Impressing Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool's teenage goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has today penned a new long term contract with the Premier League club, after impressing Jurgen Klopp in his pre-season showings.

As revealed on the Red's official website, the 19-year-old Irishman, who now trains regularly with the first team at Melwood and made three friendly appearances for the club in the summer, will stay at Anfield for the foreseeable future.

The teenager said: “I’m very happy to sign a long deal with the club. I’m really enjoying my football here so I was happy to sign. Once the deal came in and I was happy, it was an easy decision really.

“I’ve been doing the same things but getting better every day. Training at Melwood, you improve much more. Alisson and Simon and Kamil are here and we train to the highest level every day.

Young Irish keeper Caoimhin Kelleher's progress at #LFC recognised with a new long-term contract. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceEcho) August 30, 2018

“The manager has said I’m doing really well at the moment and to keep going the way I am. The contract is just a sign of how well I’ve been doing.

“[My ambitions now are] just playing games with the U23s and training here every day. I’m improving every day, training with the players. That’ll be my aim.”

Kelleher has previously been described by Klopp as an 'outstanding' talent and with the departures of Loris Karius and Danny Ward this summer, Kelleher looks to be Liverpool's third choice stopper this season behind Alisson Becker and Simon Mignolet.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

The keeper has been a regular for the Reds' youth teams since 2015 and has played for the Republic of Ireland youth ranks.