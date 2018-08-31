Luke Shaw Seeking First Team Assurances From Jose Mourinho Before Putting Pen to Paper on New Deal

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw has told the club via his representatives that he will not be rushed into signing a new contract, even though his current deal runs out next summer.

The 23 year old left back, who joined United for £30m in 2014, has earned himself a place in the England squad despite the club only taking three points from their first three games, after some impressive individual performances.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

He has looked a revitalised figure, scoring his first senior goal against Leicester in the season opener, and looks to have established himself as United's first choice left back for the time being.

According to the Mirror, however, the player still harbours concerns that he could lose his place to Ashley Young, and is refusing to put pen to paper at Old Trafford until he has assurances that he will remain as Mourinho's number one on the left side of defence.

It is thought concerns stem from the fact that Shaw seemed to be first choice at the beginning of last season, but fell out of the team as the season wore on, and found first team opportunities hard to come by.

Shaw has been one of many players publicly criticised by Mourinho in his time at United, but it is thought their relationship has healed somewhat, with the United boss putting his arm round the former Southampton player after Monday's humbling 3-0 defeat to Spurs.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

In any case, United will not be keen to lose an asset they invested heavily in four years ago for free, so will have to act fast to ensure his long-term future lies in the red half of Manchester.