Manchester City vs Newcastle Preview: Classic Encounter, Team News, Predictions & More

Six points separate Newcastle and Manchester City, as the Magpies travel to the Etihad to face the Premier League champions on Saturday.

This fixture has always provided goals in the past, with the last goalless draw between the sides coming way back in 2006. Pep Guardiola will be looking to continue his positive start to his title defence, while Magpies boss Rafa Benitez looks to add to the one point the north-east side have gained so far.

Its been a tough start to the season for Benitez's side, with antics off the field causing more controversy than performances on the field - but they will need to start picking up points soon if they're to avoid a relegation battle.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Recent Form





Manchester City- WWD

City have had a positive start to their title defence, only dropping points to a strong Wolves side in a game they still dominated after starting the season with wins over Huddersfield and Arsenal.

With easier fixtures coming up for City after the international break, they will want to take maximum points to keep up with title rivals Tottenham, Chelsea and Liverpool - none of whom have dropped points thus far.

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

Newcastle- LDL

It's been tough start to the season for the Magpies, with Premier League heavyweights Chelsea and Spurs both visiting St James' Park and taking all three points.

A saved penalty late on at Cardiff saw Newcastle narrowly miss out on their first victory, which may take more time to come as they visit the Premier League champions this weekend.

Team News





Manchester City will once against be without chief creator Kevin de Bruyne, who is still recovering from his serious knee injury.

It's still uncertain whether Magpies captain Jamaal Lascelles will return to the side this weekend, with ongoing rumours that himself, teammate Matt Richie and Benitez have had a training ground bust up. Benitez has played down those rumours, insisting that Lascelles has only been out of the side due to an injury.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Richie, who also sat out Newcastle's 3-1 Carabao Cup loss to Nottingham Forest, is expected to be fit for the clash but experienced midfielder Jonjo Shelvey won't be involved.

Potential Manchester City Starting Lineup: Ederson; Walker, Kompany, Otamendi, Mendy; Gundogen, Fernandinho, D. Silva; Sane, Aguero, Sterling

Potential Newcastle Starting Lineup: Dúbravka; Yedlin, Schar, Fernandez, Clark, Dummett; Ritchie, Ki, Diane, Murphy; Joselu

Classic Encounter: Manchester City 6-1 Newcastle (October 03, 2015)





This classic encounter between City and Newcastle came at the Etihad when Manuel Pellegrini managed the blue side of Manchester.

A stunning performance from Aguero saw the Argentine score five goals in 20 minutes, which destroyed a Newcastle side who had held onto the lead for nearly 15 minutes when Aguero netted his opener.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

An Aleksandar Mitrović goal gave the Magpies an unexpected lead after 18 minutes, but he and his teammates could do nothing to stop Newcastle suffering their worst start to the season since 1898, failing to win any of their first eight Premier League games.

Prediction





City will be expecting another routine victory when the Magpies come to town on Saturday, with the visitors hoping that they can avoid the kind of hammering dealt out to Huddersfield earlier this season.

A gutsy defensive performance can be expected from the Magpies, as Benitez looks to maintain their unbeaten start away from home.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

The power of Manchester City will surely pull through, with many Newcastle players perhaps tired after their trip to Nottingham Forest in midweek.