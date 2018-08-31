Mesut Ozil & Unai Emery Bust-Up Reports Unfounded as German Returns to Training After Illness

By 90Min
August 31, 2018

There is no truth to reports of a bust-up between Arsenal manager Unai Emery and midfielder Mesut Ozil, sources close to the club have insisted.

Ozil reportedly walked out of a training session towards the back end of last week, and was subsequently left out of the Arsenal squad that beat West Ham 3-1 on Saturday.

This naturally led to speculation that Ozil and Emery had clashed and that the German's future at the Emirates Stadium could be under threat, but sources told ESPN that there was no truth to these rumours.

The apparent truth of the matter is that Ozil was sent home early on the advice of club doctors, as he had developed an illness which prevented him from training.

He was prescribed a dose of antibiotics to cure a severe cold which developed into laryngitis, hence why he was only present as a spectator at Saturday's match.

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/GettyImages

The 29-year-old has made a full recovery and has returned to full training ahead of this weekend's away match at Cardiff City, Arsenal's last before the international break.

It is thought that Emery had planned to either bench Ozil or utilise him in a slightly different role to usual against West Ham, but reports of a bust-up appear to have no basis to them.

Emery tried to convince Ozil to sign for Paris Saint-Germain when he was in charge there last season, so the two men clearly have a good relationship which will not be easily fractured.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)