Mesut Ozil & Unai Emery Bust-Up Reports Unfounded as German Returns to Training After Illness

There is no truth to reports of a bust-up between Arsenal manager Unai Emery and midfielder Mesut Ozil, sources close to the club have insisted.

Ozil reportedly walked out of a training session towards the back end of last week, and was subsequently left out of the Arsenal squad that beat West Ham 3-1 on Saturday.

Emery told Ozil to attend the game if he felt better (which he did). — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) August 25, 2018

This naturally led to speculation that Ozil and Emery had clashed and that the German's future at the Emirates Stadium could be under threat, but sources told ESPN that there was no truth to these rumours.

The apparent truth of the matter is that Ozil was sent home early on the advice of club doctors, as he had developed an illness which prevented him from training.

He was prescribed a dose of antibiotics to cure a severe cold which developed into laryngitis, hence why he was only present as a spectator at Saturday's match.

The 29-year-old has made a full recovery and has returned to full training ahead of this weekend's away match at Cardiff City, Arsenal's last before the international break.

It is thought that Emery had planned to either bench Ozil or utilise him in a slightly different role to usual against West Ham, but reports of a bust-up appear to have no basis to them.

Emery tried to convince Ozil to sign for Paris Saint-Germain when he was in charge there last season, so the two men clearly have a good relationship which will not be easily fractured.