Middlesbrough Set to Bring in Experienced Crystal Palace Midfielder on Loan as Deadline Approaches

By 90Min
August 31, 2018

Crystal Palace midfielder Jason Puncheon is set for a reunion with former boss Tony Pulis at  Middlesbrough, according to the Sun.

The player has so far found convincing manager Roy Hodgson to play him rather difficult and has only made one appearance this season, having suited up for the Eagles' Carabao Cup fixture against Championship side Swansea City on Tuesday.

Pulis and Puncheon did not see eye to before the former left Selhurst Park four years ago, but it appears that fences may have been mended. And the 32-year-old, who only made six starts under Hodgson last term, should be spending the remainder of the season with Boro.

The player won't be part of the Championship side's top-of-the-table affair with Leeds United this Friday but could make his debut against Norwich City when club football resumes after the international break.

David Rogers/GettyImages

Meanwhile, Palace are said to have written to lower league clubs to offer some of their best young players on loan for free.

Given that EFL sides sometimes struggle to deal with wage requirements where Premier League loanees are concerned, the Eagles have attempted to assist by making players available at no cost as long as they're guaranteed playing time.

