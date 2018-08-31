Premier League Announce First Manager and Player of the Month Shortlists of the Season

By 90Min
August 31, 2018

All four managers who have maintained 100% records at the start of the season have been nominated for the Premier League Manager of the Month award for August.

Liverpool lead the Premier League on goal difference at this early stage of the season and Reds manager Jurgen Klopp is on the list of nominees, hoping to win the award for the first time since September 2016.

New Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has started his tenure with three wins from three and is also up for the prize, as is Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino, whose side produced one of the results of the season so far with a 3-0 win at Manchester United on Monday.

However, the most deserved winner would surely be Javi Gracia, whose Watford team have an unexpectedly perfect record after three games. The Hornets were tipped to go down by many people but some will be reconsidering that already.

The first Premier League Player of the Month award of the season is also up for grabs, with seven nominees on that shortlist.

Six players lead the early race for the golden boot with three goals to their names, and three of those players are nominated: Sadio Mane of Liverpool, Lucas Moura of Tottenham and Roberto Pereyra of Watford.

Mane's teammate Virgil van Dijk is also nominated for keeping three clean sheets at the start of the season, while full backs Benjamin Mendy (Manchester City) and Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) are recognised for strong starts to the campaign.

Completing the shortlist is Cardiff goalkeeper Neil Etheridge, who had never played in the Premier League before this month but saved penalties in each of his first two matches against Bournemouth and Newcastle.

Fans have until midnight on Monday to vote for their Manager of the Month.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)