Spurs Fans Bid Good Luck to Tottenham Youngster After Eredivisie Loan Move Is Confirmed

Tottenham finally made the smallest of moves in the summer transfer market, with 19 year-old Marcus Edwards headed to the Eredivisie to join Excelsior Rotterdam on loan until the end of the season.

Edwards is highly thought of at Spurs, but has yet to make a senior appearance, sitting well down the pecking order behind the likes of Son Heung-min, Lucas Moura, Christian Eriksen and Erik Lamela in the wide positions.

Marcus Edwards has joined Dutch Eredivisie side @excelsiorrdam on loan until the end of the season.



Good luck, @marcusedwards__ 👏 pic.twitter.com/HWMU8l5nZO — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 30, 2018

An ill-fated loan spell to Norwich at the tail end of last season was cut short after just one Championship appearance, but Edwards has now been given a chance to get a whole season of first team football under his belt in the Netherlands.

Spurs have been one of the leading teams in the Premier League as far as youth development goes in recent years. The likes of Harry Kane, Harry Winks and Kyle Walker-Peters among others have all had differing first team roles to play, while Josh Onomah has joined Sheffield Wednesday on a season long loan after spending last season at Aston Villa.

Best of luck to the player, he has far too much potential to not go on to be a top, top player for us.



If he can just knuckle down and apply the right attitude there’s absolutely no reason why he can’t work his way to a place in the Spurs first-team under Pochettino. — Ricky Sacks 🎙 (@RickSpur) August 30, 2018

Edwards will be hoping to be one of the next to make a mark on the first team, but will have to impress in the south of Holland first.

Spurs fans have been getting behind the youngster - with a few exceptions. Here's what they had to say on Twitter.