Spurs Fans Bid Good Luck to Tottenham Youngster After Eredivisie Loan Move Is Confirmed

By 90Min
August 31, 2018

Tottenham finally made the smallest of moves in the summer transfer market, with 19 year-old Marcus Edwards headed to the Eredivisie to join Excelsior Rotterdam on loan until the end of the season.

Edwards is highly thought of at Spurs, but has yet to make a senior appearance, sitting well down the pecking order behind the likes of Son Heung-min, Lucas Moura, Christian Eriksen and Erik Lamela in the wide positions. 

An ill-fated loan spell to Norwich at the tail end of last season was cut short after just one Championship appearance, but Edwards has now been given a chance to get a whole season of first team football under his belt in the Netherlands. 

Spurs have been one of the leading teams in the Premier League as far as youth development goes in recent years. The likes of Harry Kane, Harry Winks and Kyle Walker-Peters among others have all had differing first team roles to play, while Josh Onomah has joined Sheffield Wednesday on a season long loan after spending last season at Aston Villa

Edwards will be hoping to be one of the next to make a mark on the first team, but will have to impress in the south of Holland first.

Spurs fans have been getting behind the youngster - with a few exceptions. Here's what they had to say on Twitter. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)