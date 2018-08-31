Tottenham Home Game Against Manchester City Moved to Wembley & Delayed by 24 Hours

Tottenham's Premier League home match against Manchester City has been moved to Wembley and put back by one day as the club's new stadium nightmares continue.

The Times reports that the match will now take place in the evening of Monday October 29, rather than its originally scheduled slot at 16:00 on Sunday.

Having originally planned to move into their new White Hart Lane home for the second home match of the season against Liverpool, Spurs were forced to delay their move because of faulty safety systems at the new ground.

Tottenham and Manchester City have agreed to put back their October fixture by 24 hours, meaning it will be played at Wembley Stadium on Monday 29 October.

The home matches against Liverpool and Cardiff City were subsequently moved to Wembley, but the Manchester City match was more problematic, as the original kick-off time clashed with an NFL match which was also due to take place at the national stadium.

That match, between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Philadelphia Eagles, will continue as planned, giving stadium staff just over 24 hours to convert the American football pitch into a soccer one.

This re-scheduling could have a knock-on effect, with Sky Sports having lost the centrepiece of their "Super Sunday" coverage to the Monday night slot.

It is possible that Saturday's early kick-off between Manchester United and Everton could be moved to the Sunday slot if both clubs and Greater Manchester Police agree.

With @SpursOfficial being drawn at home to @WatfordFC in Round Three of the #CarabaoCup, the Club has applied for a special dispensation from the EFL Board to play their tie at a neutral venue due to the unavailability of Wembley Stadium and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

In addition, Spurs and City could both be involved in Carabao Cup action that week, so the EFL would have to push their matches back, probably to the Thursday evening.

The EFL has already made allowances for Tottenham's third round match against Watford, which is likely to take place at Stadium MK in Milton Keynes.

Tottenham's first Champions League home match against Barcelona will be played at Wembley, but a venue has not yet been announced for the other two group games against PSV Eindhoven and Inter.