Eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt made his professional soccer debut for Central Coast Mariners FC during a preseason friendly on Thursday. Bolt is on trial with the club as he looks to become a permanent member of the team.

Wearing No. 95, presumably in reference to his 9.58 100 meter record time as the fastest man in the world, Bolt stepped onto the pitch in the 72nd minute.

A moment in sporting history is made. @usainbolt, the footballer, steps onto the pitch in Yellow & Navy. ⚡️ #CCMFC #ALeague pic.twitter.com/3j9ZuEvTsf — Central Coast Mariners (@CCMariners) August 31, 2018

Bolt finished the match with 19 minutes played, seven possessions, one shot and 2/5 passes completed. He said his biggest focus now is improving his fitness.

"I just gotta keep on the same pace, keep pushing myself as I know how to and I should be fine," Bolt said after the match. "I'm happy that the Mariners gave me a chance."

He added: "Right now I'm just trying to get used to the guys, it's a wonderful moment, to actually get on the field and play professional football."

Bolt's club won the match, 6-1.