West Ham vs Wolves Preview: Classic Encounter, Team News, Prediction & More

West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers will face off on Saturday afternoon with both looking to secure their first win of the Premier League season at the London Stadium.

The Hammers' 2018/19 campaign has been incredibly disappointing thus far, after falling to successive defeats against Liverpool, Bournemouth and Arsenal. While their showing at the Emirates showed glimpses of potential under new boss Manuel Pellegrini, they will be facing off against a side with a spring in their step.

The league's newcomers, meanwhile, made up for their defeat the previous week to Leicester City by securing a well earned draw against reigning champions Manchester City last time out, ensuring a fiercely battled contest awaits.

Here's everything you need to know about this one.

Classic Encounter

Clive Mason/GettyImages

With both clubs having experienced various turbulent spells since the turn of the millennium, meetings between the pair have taken place both in the Championship and Premier League recently. A six-goal thriller in the English second tier back in January 2005 remains as one of the standout clashes.

In their second successive campaign in the Championship the Hammers were on the up and edging closer to a return to the top flight, while Wolves were languishing towards the bottom of the table at the time of the meeting.





The clubs traded blows on the scoreboard after two goals from Wolves' Kenny Miller were twice cancelled out by West Ham's Bobby Zamora, only for Wolves to pull away with two goals in three minutes in the latter stages of the second half to secure a 4-2 victory.





The victory helped propel Wolves to a ninth placed finish, while, despite the defeat, West Ham still managed to safely navigate their way back to the Premier League at the conclusion of the season.

Key Battle





Marko Arnautovic vs Wolves' Centre Backs

Clive Mason/GettyImages

Wolves' defence will no doubt be brimming with confidence after managing to contain Manchester City's attackers last week, but West Ham's leading man will pose yet another challenge for the Premier League's newcomers.

The Austrian international has scored both of the Hammers' league goals to date and is more often than not at the centre of West Ham's attack having had a hand in 14 league goals in 2018.

Arnautovic is a handful in the final third and can prove to be a menace for the best of defences, and the Hammers will be desperate for him to pass as fit for the clash on Saturday.

Team News

Arnautovic was forced from the field at the Emirates after feeling discomfort in the muscle behind his knee, but the forward is expected to be available for selection come Saturday.

Similarly Michail Antonio picked up a knock against the Gunners, but fears over his fitness were allayed after coming off the bench in the league cup victory over AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday, while Andy Carroll, Manuel Lanzini and Winston Reid all remain on the sidelines.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Wolves, however, head into the encounter with a relatively clean bill of health, with just winger Ivan Cavaleiro sidelined with a back injury.

Predicted Line Ups

West Ham: Fabianski; Masuaku, Ogbanna, Balbuena, Zabaleta; Noble, Sanchez, Wilshere; Anderson, Yarmolenko, Arnautovic.

Wolves: Patricio; Doherty, Boly, Coady, Bennett, Jonny; Moutinho, Neves; Jota, Traore, Jimenez.

Prediction

Henry Browne/GettyImages

West Ham have twice gone on to suffer defeat from winning positions this season, but their outing against the Gunners could see some much needed confidence injected into the side after a tough start to the campaign.

Wolves, meanwhile, pulled off a remarkable coup by keeping City at bay to secure a 1-1 draw at the weekend - although question marks remain over their form on the road.

Predicted score: West Ham 2-2 Wolves