AC Milan Coach Gennaro Gattuso Admits Tiemoue Bakayoko Was 'Upset' by Comments After Napoli Defeat

AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso has said that midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko was upset by comments the Italian had made after his side's 3-2 defeat against Napoli in Serie A, as he attempted to clairfy his criticism of him.

After an impressive stint playing for Monaco, the Frenchman joined I Rossoneri on loan with a view to a permanent deal at the end of the season.

Gattuso - who made 387 appearances for Milan in his playing career - appeared to single out Bakayoko and insisted that the midfielder has a lot of work to do if he wants to settle in to his new club and life in Italy.

The 24-year-old made his debut in Milan's defeat at the Stadio San Paolo in their opening Serie A game of the season, where Bakayoko featured as a substitute and failed to make an impact.

Quoted by Football365 after his pre-match press conference for their Serie A tie against Roma on Friday, Gattuso wanted to put to bed the apparent feud that had come to light after the Italian's recent comments.

“Some people misunderstood what I said about Bakayoko. I noticed he was upset when I saw him in training after the last match.





“I didn’t blame him. I never point at my players. I meant that it’s not easy to play in a new league and get used to new working methods. He needs time, that’s all. Bakayoko and this team have already improved a lot and I’m happy.”

Milan will travel to the Sardegna Arena where they face Cagliari on Sunday in Serie A.