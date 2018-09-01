Barcelona Star Gerard Pique Facing Criminal Charges After Being Charged for Driving Offence

By 90Min
September 01, 2018

Barcelona star Gerard Pique was arrested on Friday having been caught driving without a valid licence and could be handed a fine or even a prison sentence, according to reports.

The Spanish defender was pulled over for a routine check and after being asked for his documentation it was found that he had no points on his license due to previous offences - according to radio outlet Cadena Ser, via Sport

BENJAMIN CREMEL/GettyImages

Pique, 31, is now set to be summoned for a quick trial as driving without points is classified as a criminal offence, where the verdict handed down could result in a fine up to €6,000 or even a six-month prison sentence. 

In Spain drivers are given 12 points and lose them for serious road traffic offences - of which this is not Pique's first, having been handed a minor infraction of disobedience where he was fined €10,500 for an altercation with an officer in 2014.


While in 2011 he was also caught on Twitter in the front seat with one of his children in his arms rather than in their own allocated seat, which is also in addition to his speeding offence last year.

The Barcelona man has been an ever present figure for the Blaugrana during the opening handful of games, helping to secure two La Liga wins without conceding a goal.

The Catalan giants will be seeking to keep their unbeaten run when they host Huesca at Camp Nou on Sunday evening. 

