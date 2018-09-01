​Ernesto Valverde Admits Concerns About Barcelona's 'Difficult' Champions League Group

Ernesto Valverde has admitted he feels that Barcelona were handed the most difficult Champions League group possible, after drawing Tottenham, Inter and PSV Eindhoven.

La Blaugrana, five time winners of the competition, are looking to bounce back from last season's quarter final knockout in style, but face stiff competition to get out of the group from a number of Europe's top clubs.

VALERY HACHE/GettyImages

"It's a difficult group, it's possibly the most difficult that we could have had," Valverde told reporters during his pre-match press conference, via Marca.

"There will be no respite, although in the same breath it's also a very attractive group. They are teams with great history but we have the belief we will progress."

The Barcelona boss homed in on the challenge Mauricio Pochettino's Spurs side will pose after they started their Premier League season undefeated, with a 3-0 win over Manchester United the early highlight.

"They're playing at a great level in recent years," he continued. "Tottenham are a great blend of physical and technical potential and were one of the toughest opponents from the second pot."

The new Champions League campaign has also been subject to a host of scheduling changes which sees games kick off at either 17:55 BST or 20:00 BST and the order of games rejigged, a tweak which the Spaniard does not foresee as an issue.

David Ramos/GettyImages

"Starting at home and finishing at home gives us a small help," Valverde said. "Let's see how the new schedule will work. We hope that people will come to the stadium for the matches at the Camp Nou."





Barcelona will start their European Cup campaign against PSV on September 18, with a trip to face Tottenham following soon after on matchday two - contests which will be sandwiched between their La Liga title defence.