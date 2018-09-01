Everton 1-1 Huddersfield Town: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Terriers Hold Toffees

Everton were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw against Huddersfield Town at Goodison Park in the Premier League on Saturday.

The two sides could not be separated in the end, with Everton's dogged determination being cancelled out by the safety first style of David Wagner's Huddersfield, meaning both sides had to settle for a point.

The Terriers took the lead from a corner in the 34th minute as the Blues switched off and left Philip Billing completely unmarked just outside the six-yard box to give the visitors the lead.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

The home side were back on level terms nearly immediately as Lucas Digne's superb cross from the left found Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Huddersfield's shot stopper Lossl couldn't get enough on the glancing header to keep the ball out.

Chances were few and far between and the result means that Everton are still undefeated in the league so far this season.

Here's a full breakdown of the encounter at Goodison Park.

EVERTON

Key Talking Point

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

The Toffees' reaction to going behind was exemplary and set the ball rolling for them to go and produce a much stronger performance in the second period, which unfortunately never really came.

However, the new era at Goodison Park appears to be slowly coming into effect. Previous sides under the tenures of Ronald Koeman or Sam Allardyce may have had the grass collapse from underneath them and into the Mersey sewers below, after going a goal down. However, Marco Silva's Blues played like a calm and composed outfit, that are also capable of some counter-attacking prowess.

Saying that, they still lack that added bite in the more advanced positions and there is a gaping Romelu Lukaku-shaped void in attack yet to be filled.

Love seeing Everton react so quickly to get back on level terms. Great sides can shrug off going down, knowing they can come straight back.



Progress is key, and the club are certainly showing it. #efc — Elliott Cuff (@CuffWrites) September 1, 2018

Cenk Tosun has shown signs of potential, but he is still yet to prove he is Everton's long term figurehead for their attack.

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Pickford (7); Coleman (6), Holgate (7), Zouma (6), Digne (8); Davies (6), Schneiderlin (7); Walcott (6), Sigurdsson (7), Calvert-Lewin (6); Tosun (7)

Substitutes: Lookman (6), Baines (6), Niasse (6)

STAR MAN - Lucas Digne

Ben Early/GettyImages

Tenacious, aggressive and precise with his tackling, the man who was brought in from Barcelona produced a performance that was example to young aspiring left-backs watching on. His crossing, fitness and hunger to win back possession will have the Toffees' faithful looking on in good spirits.

There is more to come from the Frenchman, who spent a period of his career assisting Lionel Messi. The 25-year-old could be a big player for the Blues fare this campaign and will be chomping at the bit to play even better in future games.

Digne received a standing ovation from the entire stadium as he made way for Leighton Baines.

No real positives there bar Digne looking sound. The break has come at a good time with all these injuries. — Everton Aren't We (@EvertonArentWe) September 1, 2018

Lucas Digne has a long throw like Rory Delap's. Have a hunch he did not use it much at Barcelona. — Chris Bascombe (@_ChrisBascombe) September 1, 2018

Lucas Digne taking off at Everton. Two decent assists in two games this week. — Samuel Marsden (@samuelmarsden) September 1, 2018

WORST PLAYER - Theo Walcott

The former Arsenal star made the move to Everton in an attempt to revitalise his career, but after some recent promise, this performance seems like a step back.

Walcott was unfortunately brought off due to injury after taking a few heavy blows in the first half, which may have had an impact on his performance. Despite that, his attacking creativity did fairly little to trouble the Huddersfield Town back line, and was eventually replaced by Ademola Lookman in the 57th minute.

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN

Key Talking Point

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

Before the game, their setup was a real concern to the Terriers' faithful. A deep-lying 5-4-1 was not an indication that their side were looking to attack and win by any means, and many of the supporters would have taken a point before the game even began.

However, the pragmatic approach meant the Terriers' had the composure to soak up the pressure and set up their own counter-attacks at some pace. The way they conceded so soon after scoring is something that manager David Wagner will be very disappointed about, as a lack of concentration cost them a first-half lead.

Despite the point, the seemingly negative tactics will not be tolerated by some. Granted, Goodison Park is a difficult place to play football as a visiting team but the outcome may leave a few Terriers' fans slightly on edge for the rest of the campaign.

Huddersfield are playing like a team managed by Sam Allardyce. — Ken Kelley (@Ken_Kelley) 1 September 2018

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Lossl (6); Hadergjonaj (6), Schindler (6), Jorgensen (6), Kongolo (6), Lowe (6); Diakhaby (5), Billing (9), Mooy (6), van la Parra (6); Mounie (7).

Substitutes: Kachunga (6), Durm (6), Depoitre (N/A)

STAR MAN - Philip Billing





Took his goal well after being completely unmarked from a corner, the Danish midfielder was the shining light playing in red and black for the Terriers. Huddersfield had that extra element of danger when Billing was on the ball as the 25-year-old looked to place a positive stamp of authority for his side.

With the team not having scored in nine out of their last 13 games. Billings' performance may have reassured the supporters that quality in the side is evident, the real challenge for the north Yorkshire-outfit is to put in consistent performances which really hampered then last season.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

WORST PLAYER - Adama Diakhaby





The Terriers' marquee signing from Monaco will certainly have better games for Huddersfield with the season so young. But the 22-year-old will have hoped to have started on a more positive note than he has done from his first three games.

Making his first start of the season, it was a big opportunity for the Frenchman to justify why he should be in the starting eleven as opposed to Tom Smith, and he quite frankly, failed to deliver the goods.

Looking Ahead

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

Both sides aren't expected to look at this result with much hardheartedness after just four games played.

Following the international break, Everton host struggling West Ham (September 16) while Huddersfield are also at home to Crystal Palace (September 15).