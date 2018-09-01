'Football Is War for Me' - Fulham Striker Reveals How His Love for the Gym Helped Him in Football

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic has opened up about his love for the gym and says he has used it to his benefit as a football player.

The Serbian forward has been one of the surprise stars of the new Premier League season and currently sits joint top of the goalscoring charts with three goals to his name.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Mitrovic discussed his style of play and how going to the gym has helped him develop his strengths.

"My body is my weapon and I have to keep it in shape, I need to feel strong," Mitrovic said in the interview.

"I like the gym, I need the gym. On days off, too. I wake up early, work out here, have breakfast here and then come back to the family. They understand it. It's my job. I am not that fast and skilful. I am not Raheem Sterling, am I? So I know I have to use my strength and power in the box."





Mitrovic's dedication to the gym has paid dividends so far in Fulham's return to the Premier League, scoring once against Spurs before bagging a brace of powerful headers to help the Cottagers beat Burnley.

The striker has clearly improved his game since first playing in the Premier League with Newcastle in 2016, where he was unable to prevent the club from being relegated,

Henry Browne/GettyImages

Mitrovic later summed up his mantra for self-improvement and physical prowess in the interview.

"If they give you a punch you have to give it back stronger. I try to play my game but it's like war for me. I will do everything. But always afterwards it's a handshake and wish them all the best. It's sport, after all. It's about respect."

Fulham take on Brighton on Saturday at 3pm.