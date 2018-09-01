Gennaro Gattuso Hails Unlikely Key Pair After Milan's Dramatic Last-Gasp Win Over Roma

AC Milan fought their way to victory against Roma at a rain soaked San Siro on Friday night, thanks to some late heroics from Patrick Cutrone. Showing signs of the team they're capable of becoming, Gattuso's men played beautiful football for large spells.

Franck Kessie's opener involved some majestic build up after concerted pressure, as Giacomo Bonaventura and Ricardo Rodriguez provided inch perfect passes. However, manager Gennaro Gattuso suggested that I Rossoneri have two men in particular to thank for their victory.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

Speaking to Milan TV, Gattuso stated: "Castillejo and Laxalt changed it today. Castillejo entered the field with an agonistic rage ever seen.





"We are a very good team technically, but we have to improve in the fight. We dominated the game, for 40 minutes the defense moved perfectly but when we get up we start to lose our distance."

Milan's manager then went on to speak about the influence of Lucas Biglia's return, and how happy his is with the current set up, adding: "We have spent so much in these forty days, in the future we can be more brilliant. When I say that Biglia is irreplaceable, I strongly believe it.

"The company gave me a good squad, I'm happy for those who arrived and for those who stayed. It is not enough to have good players, you need to have guys who respect and want. They are surprising to me how well they are together."

People just lazily assumed that Gattuso’s coaching prowess and tactics would mirror his playing style. — Mark Struppa 🔴⚫️ (@markstruppa) August 29, 2018

Fighting for a return to Champions League this season, the seven time European Cup champions will hope that performances like these signal an intent to finish in Serie A's top four.

If Gattuso can get his troops all signing from the same hymn sheet, then they'll be hard to beat. Trying to embed an expansive system, a game like this proves the tactical identity of Milan's coach is alive and kicking.