Gennaro Gattuso Hails Unlikely Key Pair After Milan's Dramatic Last-Gasp Win Over Roma

By 90Min
September 01, 2018

AC Milan fought their way to victory against Roma at a rain soaked San Siro on Friday night, thanks to some late heroics from Patrick Cutrone. Showing signs of the team they're capable of becoming, Gattuso's men played beautiful football for large spells.

Franck Kessie's opener involved some majestic build up after concerted pressure, as Giacomo Bonaventura and Ricardo Rodriguez provided inch perfect passes. However, manager Gennaro Gattuso suggested that I Rossoneri have two men in particular to thank for their victory. 

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

Speaking to Milan TV, Gattuso stated: "Castillejo and Laxalt changed it today. Castillejo entered the field with an agonistic rage ever seen. 


"We are a very good team technically, but we have to improve in the fight. We dominated the game, for 40 minutes the defense moved perfectly but when we get up we start to lose our distance." 

Milan's manager then went on to speak about the influence of Lucas Biglia's return, and how happy his is with the current set up, adding: "We have spent so much in these forty days, in the future we can be more brilliant. When I say that Biglia is irreplaceable, I strongly believe it. 

"The company gave me a good squad, I'm happy for those who arrived and for those who stayed. It is not enough to have good players, you need to have guys who respect and want. They are surprising to me how well they are together."

Fighting for a return to Champions League this season, the seven time European Cup champions will hope that performances like these signal an intent to finish in Serie A's top four. 

If Gattuso can get his troops all signing from the same hymn sheet, then they'll be hard to beat. Trying to embed an expansive system, a game like this proves the tactical identity of Milan's coach is alive and kicking. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)