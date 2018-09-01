Julen Lopetegui Coy Over Reports That Thibaut Courtois Will Make Real Madrid Debut This Weekend

Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui has remained tight lipped over who he is set to hand a starting berth to in between the sticks against Leganes, with Thibaut Courtois and Keylor Navas both in contention.

Los Blancos completed a £35m deal for former Chelsea stopper Courtois last month, but he has yet to displace the 144 game veteran for Real and make his debut.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Ahead of Real's third La Liga game of the season, the question was once again raised to Lopetegui over who would get the nod.

"My confidence in my goalkeepers is at the maximum," he told reporters during his pre match press conference, via Marca. "I can only play one but it doesn't mean that I don't have confidence in the others. We're calm and convinced that we have good solutions in that position.





"I'm not going to tell you who the goalkeeper is because every circumstance is different," he added.

However, while Lopetegui has chosen to remain quiet a further report from Marca has claimed that the Belgium international will be handed his debut against Leganes having finally settled into the side following three weeks worth of training.

Navas - recently voted UEFA's best goalkeeper for last terms Champions League - has failed to put a foot wrong so far this season having taken the battle to Courtois, with the pair likely to be handed a role in either the Champions League and Copa del Rey or in La Liga.

Moreover, on the clash which awaits at the Bernabeu, Lopetegui added: "It will be a difficult game. They are well structured and with better players than last year."