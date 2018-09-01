Jurgen Klopp Reveals How Mohamed Salah Is in Even Better Goalscoring Shape Than Last Season

By 90Min
September 01, 2018

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has sent out a warning to the rest of the Premier League by claiming that Mohamed Salah is the same player as last season - only with added confidence.

Salah lit up the Premier League last season with the reds, scoring a record 32 goals. The Egyptian winger took everyone by surprise with his lethal finishing and his quick feet terrified the life out of defenders up and down the country.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Now, Klopp has waxed lyrical about Salah and has suggested that the best is yet to come.


“Mo is a very smart person. He’s not thinking about the end of last season, he knows our game here, he knows he had no number in his mind or thought, ‘OK, let me score a new record,’” the German coach said, via the Mirror.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

“It was only ever, ‘Let’s score goals. Let’s play football’. And to me he looks like he is exactly in that mood again...only with more confidence, because now he knows it’s possible."

Klopp also revealed that he has had several conversations with Salah and has discussed the ongoing problem the forward has with his country’s FA, in a lumbering row that many fear may go on to unsettle his club form.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Asked if it could unsettle him, Klopp replied “No. I can’t see that at the moment. It’s 100 per cent clear. He wants to, from his heart, play for his country and he wants to play for us.

“So the rest is here, (taps his head). You have to sort it; there, they have to sort it. When was the last time Egypt had a player like him? They need to get used to it. So far, maybe it was not perfect. Make it perfect, and everything is fine at the end.”

