Killing The Game: Vincent Kompany Reflects on City's Dramatic 2012 Title Win in Upcoming Book

By 90Min
September 01, 2018

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany has revealed that he still feels sick when thinking back to the Citizens' first Premier League title in excerpts taken from an upcoming book titled Killing The Game.

Author Daniel Slack-Smith is set to release his book, which will chronicle the last 10 years of Manchester City’s history since the Abu Dhabi group takeover. Slack-Smith has conducted interviews with some of the key figures involved with the club in that time - with the Daily Mail publishing an extract this weekend. 

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Manchester City won one of the most dramatic and memorable title chases in recent history back in 2012. It went right down to the wire with just goal difference separating them from their famous rivals Manchester United going into the final game.

City looked to have blown their big chance as they headed into extra time at the end of the day 2-1 down to QPR. With the United fixture already over, only three points would secure the title for City but an incredible turn of events saw them score in the 92nd and 94th minute to lift their first Premier League title.

Kompany reflected on the momentous day, claiming he still feels sick thinking of what might have been that day.

Manchester City's Argentinian striker Se

The Belgian said: “I think that's the game with the most pressure on it that I've ever been in. It was insane because - everyone was watching it. It was United versus City. It was basically for the title.

“I think you can almost see it on my face after the goal, this…it's not anger, or frustration, but it's definitely pent-up emotion that comes out because you want to almost rebel against this image.

“It makes me sick to even talk about it,' Kompany said on the topic of losing that game, 'I think we would have gone into hiding for two months. It would have been a stain, really, because we did so many great things that season.

Manchester City's Argentinian striker Se

“Throwing it away against a team that's fighting for relegation at home would have been a catastrophe. I can't even describe it. I don't know where the belief would have come from for anything else after that.

“We went to Newcastle for the second-last game of the season and Yaya (Toure) came up to me in the hotel,” Kompany recalled. "He said, 'You've headed the ball and tackled brilliantly all season. Thank you. Now leave it to me'."

FBL-ENG-PR-NORWICH-MAN CITY

“Next thing you know, we play this game, win 2-0, and Yaya scores two. Then, we prepare for the QPR game, and Kun [Sergio Aguero] does the same thing. They'd never done this before, they've never done since. Only these two games. I'll remember it forever.” 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)