Mauricio Pochettino Hails Influence of Lucas Moura After Match-Winning Display at Old Trafford

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is delighting in the form Lucas Moura has found in the opening games of the season, heralding the Brazilian's ability to adapt to a new role in the team this season.

The Brazilian forward has three goals in Spurs first three games, including a brace against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Moura joined Spurs in January but found game time hard to come by last season, making just six Premier League appearances. With Son Heung-min currently away on international duty, Moura has been afforded the opportunity to stake a claim for a starting berth this season.

The 26-year-old has taken the chance well, netting his first goal for the club against Fulham in the second game of the season. He then added Spurs' second and third goals at Old Trafford on Monday as they ran out comfortable winners over Jose Mourinho’s side.

Pochettino is relishing the form of his star and heaped praise on the attacker, who has claims has reinvented himself this season to play alongside Harry Kane.

He said, via Football London: "The case was that last season he struggled a lot to adapt himself. All his career was playing on the right.





"He’s a winger, but this season we tried to adapt him - in a position that can bring performances and help the team. It’s a new position to play next to Harry [Kane] like a second striker.

"Of course, when he arrived from PSG he was a completely different player from today because he was in a different reality - from us and, of course, if you don’t improve and change, and don’t work hard, it’s so difficult to fight for a position.

“In the last five years he was playing in PSG and he was consistent there, playing. But we hope that, why not, he came come through it with a lot of goals to achieve what we want.

"He is helping the team in that difficult circumstance with [Heung-Min] Son away. I am very pleased. He has scored three goals and he has helped the team to achieve the victories."