Mike Ashley Seeking 'Formal Invitation' From Rafa Benitez to Attend Newcastle Training

September 01, 2018

Newcastle owner Mike Ashley has reportedly asked Rafa Benitez to formally invite him to visit the club's training ground.

The relationship between the pair is frosty at best, as the pair have been constantly vying for control over Newcastle's transfer dealings ever since the Spanish manager walked through the doors back in 2016. The Magpies managed to make a £20m profit this summer, which has no doubt increased the sense of hostility lingering around the club.

Now, according to the Mirror, Ashley has contacted Benitez through the club's managing director Lee Charnley to make it known that he would welcome an invite to attend one of Newcastle's training sessions.

Benitez is said to be in daily contact with Charnley to discuss the matter, but he has also made it clear that he is not prepared to bow down to Ashley after the sports tycoon has repeatedly failed to back the club in multiple transfer windows.

“The owner is the owner and he is always welcome here,” he said. “If he wants to come, it is not a problem. We are a professional club and we are open to anyone. And as the owner, he can come whenever he wants.”

In another dig aimed at Ashley, Benitez also went on to discuss the fact that he believes his side will be fighting for relegation after failing to spend appropriately this summer.

“This year will be more difficult, because Wolves and Fulham have spent a lot of money, not just this year but also in the past. You look at Cardiff and Huddersfield. We are around that league.”

