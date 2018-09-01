New England Star Misses First National Team Call & Gets News of Call-Up During Interview

September 01, 2018

Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy had to be informed by a press officer that he was part of the England national team for the upcoming international break after missing out on a phone call from manager Gareth Southgate during an interview.

The 28-year-old was tied up in media duties with the Mirror when the club's press officer interrupted the interview to inform McCarthy of the good news - a first national team call-up since 2016.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

"I did leave my phone downstairs - I might have a few missed calls!" McCarthy joked. "Gareth Southgate has probably called me and thinks I’ve blanked his calls!"

McCarthy has only ever been part of the England squad three times, but the former Crystal Palace and Reading goalkeeper has been left as an unused substitute on each occasion, against Ireland and Brazil back in 2013, while most recently against Slovakia.

"To play for your country is the best feeling in the world. This means so much to me. Growing up all I wanted to do was to play for England," he continued as the realisation McCarthy would represent his county set in.

"It’s so nice to get the recognition and getting a call-up to the squad because they’ve had such a great summer at the World Cup and it’s just nice to be part of it going forward.

"Now I’m playing week-in and week-out, my next target has to be to try and get a chance because if I did get the chance to play then I know I will be ready and make the most of it."

McCarthy was given the nod in Southampton's last Premier League game before the two-week international break, where the Saints were looking to win their first game of the new season at Selhurst Park.

