Sky Pundit Jamie Redknapp Claims Jurgen Klopp Will Give a 'Kick Up the Backside' to 2 Reds Stars

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp has claimed that Jurgen Klopp's cheery public persona won't stop him from giving 'a kick up the backside' to underperforming stars, after a narrow win over Leicester.

Liverpool ran out 1-2 winners away at the King Power Stadium on Saturday, but failed to show their imperious best.

Redknapp singled out Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker as the two most likely to get 'a volley or two' from Klopp, with the former occasionally off the pace and latter gifting the Foxes a consolation goal with some dodgy footwork in his own area

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

“I thought Leicester first and foremost were excellent today," Redknapp said, via The Express. “They pressed Liverpool, they gave them no respect to a certain extent.

“Sometimes for a manager it’s almost a perfect scenario because you’ve won but you can also give one or two of them a kick up the backside saying ’that’s not good enough’.

“The public persona when you saw Jurgen Klopp outside with the players, he was delighted, ‘yeah this is brilliant’.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

“Inside, there will be one or two of them who I think he will be giving a volley or two.

“Namely Alisson, I think the goalkeeper, I think Virgil van Dijk has to be accountable as well.

"When we look back at the goal I’m sure if he had his time again maybe he could have cleared the ball as well.”

After Liverpool goals from Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, Leicester pulled one back when Rachid Ghezzal slotted into an empty net after Alisson was dispossessed in his own penalty area. Despite the error, which garnered attention on social media, Klopp's side held on and left with all three points. They now sit top of the Premier League table with a 100% record, going into the international break.