Spurs Fans Call for Surprise Man to Start Against Watford in the Absence of Hugo Lloris

By 90Min
September 01, 2018

Tottenham fans have called for reserve goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga to step and fill the boots of the injured Hugo Lloris when Spurs travel to Watford on Sunday. 

Spurs confirmed on Twitter that Lloris will be unavailable with a thigh injury, with Moussa Sissoko also missing out with a hamstring problem. 

The pair have joined an injury list which is longer than manager Mauricio Pochettino would prefer, with Erik Lamela, Victor Wanyama and Vincent Janssen all accompanying the pair on the sidelines.

Despite Michel Vorm appearing to be manager Mauricio Pochettino's number two goalkeeper at the club, Spurs fans have been calling for the Argentine to bring in the Spanish shot stopper Paulo Gazzaniga to take his place at Vicarage Road on Sunday.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

The Spanish keeper made the move from Southampton last summer, and featured during Tottenham's pre-season tour of the USA. His only competitive appearance came during a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace at Wembley last season, where he impressed with a collection of vital saves, brisk distribution; picking up the man of the match award for his troubles.

A number of Spurs fans on Twitter called for the veteran to leapfrog Vorm in the pecking order for Sunday's game, making their feelings very clear. 

