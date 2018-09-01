Stuttgart 0-3 Bayern Munich: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Reds Dominate Stubborn Hosts

Bayern Munich secured a 3-0 over a resilient VfB Stuttgart during the late kickoff on Saturday to ensure the Bavarians go into the international break with a perfect start to the new Bundesliga season.

The hosts were compact throughout the match, with Bayern dominating possession, but it was actually Stuttgart who had the first chance of the game following a dangerous counter attack.

David Alaba, Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka all failed to test goalkeeper Ron-Robert Zieler with half chances in the opening 30 minutes, but the former Schalke midfielder finally broke the deadlock just before half time with a tidy finish into the far corner of the net.

Bayern took just four minutes after the break to seriously threaten once again. This time, full back David Alaba fired a stunning free kick towards Zieler's near post, only to see the set piece cannon back off the woodwork.

A one-goal lead soon became two when Robert Lewandowski picked up on a loose ball on the edge of the area, firing a powerful left-footed strike between Timo Baungartl's legs and into the far corner of goal.

The Poland international then turned provider when a delicate flick went into the path of the infamous Raumdeuter, Thomas Müller, who calmly sent the ball underneath a helpless Zieler with the last chance of the game.

Bayern Munich





Key Talking Point

The reigning Bundesliga champions were forced to endure a frustrating evening against VfB Stuttgart, with Tayfun Korkut's side opting to just camp deep in their own half and attempt to ride out Bayern Munich's attacking threat.

But Niko Kovač's side didn't get overawed by the tough task at hand at the Mercedes-Benz Arena, keeping their composure in the first half and just focusing on creating chance after chance.

The Bavarians didn't try to force the issue and waste possession, something which Bayern Munich have been guilty of in recent years, instead keeping their heads down and focusing on the task at hand.

Player Ratings





Neuer (6) Kimmich (8) Hummels (7) Boateng (9*) Alaba (7) Goretzka (8) Thiago (7) Robben (6) Müller (7) Ribéry (5) Lewandowski (7).

Substitutes: Gnabry (6) James (6) Tolisso (6)

Star Man





It might come as a surprise, considering Bayern Munich were in control for the majority of the match, that defender Jérôme Boateng was one of the visitors' most influential players on Saturday evening.

However, Boateng wasn't in the linelight for his defensive solidity - although that was on show at the Mercedes-Benz Arena - in fact, it was the 29-year-old's impact going forward that made the difference against Stuttgart.

The Bavarians dominated possession and that allowed Boateng to move further up the pitch, using his incredible passing range to add another dimension to Bayern Munich in the attacking third of the pitch.

Very solid first half Bayern!

Boateng seems to create a lot as a CB!

Kimmich consistent as ever!

Goretzka despite not having many touches scores a beauty!

Sign of a good player!

Half Time. Bayern lead!#VFBFCB — Aniket Raman (@aniket6700) September 1, 2018

I wish these guys will talk about Jerome Boateng's performance today.#VFBFCB — Lord Knows! 🙏🏽 (@LordKnowsMore) September 1, 2018

Dumbfounded as to why #FCBayern were so keen on selling @JB17Official?! Playing a superb first half, opening up play from back w/ passes b/w lines, w/ chips over defence & switching play w/ pinpoint long balls. His defensive positioning is on point thus far too #VFBFCB #JB17 #top — MarkDiBaviera (@DiBaviera) September 1, 2018

Boateng masterclass — IMT 🇺🇸 (@FCXabi) September 1, 2018

prob noone is gonna remember this but both @FCBayernEN goals where created by @JB17Official breaking pressing lines with 2 lasers #VFBFCB — BundesPL (@BundesPL) September 1, 2018

The defender, who was heavily linked with a move away from Germany throughout the summer, had a vital part to play in Bayern's opening goal, as well as keeping Stuttgart's rare ventures forward at bay.





Worst Player





Although Bayern Munich as a whole can certainly hold their heads high, veteran winger Franck Ribéry had a very disappointing evening where he constantly looked frustrated.

The Frenchman had very little joy when attempting to take on Pablo Maffeo down the left flank, and the 35-year-old was visibly upset every time Stuttgart's Spanish full back, or Anastasios Donis, entered into a physical battle with him.

It just wasn't Ribéry's match on Saturday, which when coupled with the recent injury to Kingsley Coman, could be a cause for concern for fans at the Allianz Arena.

VfB Stuttgart





Player Ratings





Zieler (7) Maffeo (7) Pavard (6) Baumgartl (6) Insua (6) Aogo (5) Ascacibar (6) Gentner (4) Castro (5) Donis (7) Gomez (4).

Substitutes: Thommy (6) Didavi (6) Akolo (6)

Looking Ahead





Bayern Munich will be hoping they can maintain their perfect start to the season when they face Bayer Leverkusen after the international break, with the Die Werkself yet to claim a single point so far this season.

For the Swabians, they will travel to the border with France where they will face another team without a point on the board this season, SC Freiburg.