Unai Emery Provides Update on Arsenal's Long-Term Injury Concerns as Mesut Ozil Prepares to Return

September 01, 2018

Arsenal have no new injury concerns ahead of their trip to Cardiff this weekend, with German playmaker Mesut Ozil set to return for the match.

Ozil missed last weekend's 3-1 victory over West Ham through illness, sparking rumours of a fallout with Arsenal manager Unai Emery.

However, football.london claim that Ozil will be available for selection against the Bluebirds, though whether or not the midfielder will start the match remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, the Gunners remain without four players: defenders Sead Kolasinac, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Laurent Koscielny and Carl Jenkinson. Left-back Kolasinac is expected to return in October, while Maitland-Niles, Koscielny and Jenkinson are all more likely to return in November.

Koscielny has been out for the longest period of time, with the French centre-back injuring his achilles tendon back in May and missing out on lifting the World Cup with his country.

Young full-back Maitland-Niles suffered an injury on the opening day of the season, forcing him to be substituted early on in the match.

The return of these defensive players could be a major boost to Arsenal's chances of success this season, with the Gunners looking extremely vulnerable at the back in their early performances during this campaign.

Arsenal have conceded six league goals already this season, with many pundits attributing this defensive frailty to Emery's high-pressing philosophy and insistence on playing out from the back.

However, the players are doubtless still getting used to a new system and style of play, having been used to the tactics of Arsene Wenger.

Arsenal take on Cardiff on Sunday at 1:30pm.

