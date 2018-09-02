Arsenal Ace Aaron Ramsey Backs Side to Get 'Stronger & Stronger' Under New Boss Unai Emery

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey has claimed his side will continue to progress throughout the season under new manager Unai Emery, despite a slow start to their 2018/19 Premier League campaign.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Ramsey claimed he was highly optimistic over the club's chances of success under their new coach, stating: "I am very excited and optimistic. We will get better with every game. Any time there is a change it takes a period of time to adapt and we are in that situation. We are all very positive and optimistic and we are all on board with it.

3 points ✅ Feels good to get our first win of the season. Work to do before the cardiff game. pic.twitter.com/3ZuLZ0sUeF — Aaron Ramsey (@aaronramsey) August 25, 2018

"It's just a case of us sticking to it, becoming more comfortable, doing the things the manager wants us to do, and I am sure we will get stronger and stronger as the season goes on.





Ramsey went on to discuss the changes in approach between Emery and the Gunners former boss Arsène Wenger - who was at the helm for 22 years.





The Wales star said: "He's a lot more detailed on the opposition, we are playing different styles and trying to press a lot higher up the pitch, and trying to hold a higher line to win the ball back in more dangerous areas."

Arsenal face Cardiff City on Sunday afternoon, as they look to build on their 3-1 victory over West Ham last weekend.





The victory over the Hammers was Emery's first of the season, following back to back losses against champions Manchester City and Mauricio Sarri's rejuvenated Chelsea.

In other news, Gunners fans have taken to social media to proclaim their delight at the 'easy' Europa League group stage draw handed to them last week. Emery's side will face off against Qarabag, Sporting CP and Vorskla Poltava, and a number of Arsenal fans have claimed that their side should be aiming for a maximum 18 points from the six matches.