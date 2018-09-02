How to Watch Barcelona vs. Huesca: Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch Barcelona vs. Huesca in La Liga on Sunday, Sept. 2.

By Emily Caron
September 02, 2018

Barcelona hosts Huesca on Sunday, Sept. 2, as La Liga's season continues. 

Barcelona is off to a perfect start with two victories over Alaves and Real Valladolid. Last weekend's one-goal win came after a header by Sergi Roberto landed right at Ousmane Dembele's feet. Dembele sent the ball into the back of the net at the 57-minute mark to secure the win over Valladolid.

Huesca enters the match with a 1-1-0 record after a 2-2 draw against Athletic Bilbao last weekend. The team battled back from a two-goal deficit to salvage the draw, with, Jorge Miramon and Ezequiel Avila finding the back of the net. 

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS USA

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

More Soccer

