Burnley and Manchester United will face off on Sunday, Sept. 2 at Turf Moor.

Manchester United enters Sunday's match coming off of a 3-0 home defeat to Tottenham. Despite winning the season opener against Leichester City, consecutive losses to Brighton and Tottenham have put a damper on the first month of the Red Devils' season.

The Clarets have also experienced early struggles. Burnley has yet to win a league match this season, after suffering defeats to Watford and Fulham.

When the two clubs met in this fixture last year, Manchester United beat Burnley 1-0, thanks to a goal from Anthony Martial. The two sides later drew 2-2 at Old Trafford.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network, Telemundo

Live Stream: You can live stream the match on NBCSports.com, NBC Sports Live and Telemundo Deportes En Vivo. You can also watch it live on FuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

