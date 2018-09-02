How to Watch Burnley vs. Manchester United: Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch Burnley vs. Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday, Sept. 2.

By Jenna West
September 02, 2018

Burnley and Manchester United will face off on Sunday, Sept. 2 at Turf Moor.

Manchester United enters Sunday's match coming off of a 3-0 home defeat to Tottenham. Despite winning the season opener against Leichester City, consecutive losses to Brighton and Tottenham have put a damper on the first month of the Red Devils' season.

The Clarets have also experienced early struggles. Burnley has yet to win a league match this season, after suffering defeats to Watford and Fulham. 

When the two clubs met in this fixture last year, Manchester United beat Burnley 1-0, thanks to a goal from Anthony Martial. The two sides later drew 2-2 at Old Trafford.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network, Telemundo

Live Stream: You can live stream the match on NBCSports.com, NBC Sports Live and Telemundo Deportes En Vivo. You can also watch it live on FuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)