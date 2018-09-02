It's time for another edition of the Old Firm derby when Rangers face Celtic in a Scottish Premiership match in Glasgow, Scotland, on Sunday.

The two teams have won a combined 103 Scottish League championships, with the two playing each other more than 400 times in major competitions. This one has an added wrinkle, with Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers matching wits with his former star player at Liverpool, current Rangers manager Steven Gerrard.

Both sides learned their Europa League fate on Friday and have endured mixed results to start the domestic season. Celtic, which was drawn against Salzburg, RB Leipzig and Rosenborg in a tough Europa League group, sits in second in the Scottish Premier League with six points, slipping up against currently league-leader Hearts. Rangers, meanwhile, is 1-0-2 under Gerrard in the league and will play Villarreal, Rapid Vienna and Spartak Moscow in another tricky UEL group.

Here's how to watch the match:

When: 7 a.m. ET

TV: None in USA

Live stream: You can watch the match via B/R Live