Claude Puel Blames Leicester's 2-1 Defeat to Liverpool on James Milner's Actions Before His Assist

By 90Min
September 02, 2018

Leicester City manager Claude Puel has criticised James Milner's behaviour during his side's 2-1 defeat to Liverpool, specifically his actions immediately before earning the vital assist to the winning goal.

Milner enjoyed a brilliant performance and it was his perfect corner which allowed Roberto Firmino to head home and double his side's advantage going into half time, following an early strike from Sadio Mane. A mistake from Alisson allowed Rachid Ghezzal to pull one back for Leicester, but they were unable to rescue a point.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Following the match, Puel was asked for his feelings towards the match, and is quoted by The Daily Mirror as saying: “Conceding that goal just before half-time was frustrating. They wasted time to take the corner and we lost our concentration and focus.


"It was a shame and tough for us after that.

“He (Milner) had the experience to take a lot of time to walk over there, and we lost our concentration.

“We have a lot of young players and we must learn as we lost this game on small details.”

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Regardless of his perceived wasting of time, Milner's corner was brilliant and allowed Firmino to capitalise by heading past Kasper Schmeichel. Leicester certainly looked the more dangerous side during the second half, and could have easily scored more, had it not been for a fantastic display from Joe Gomez at centre back.

Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson also conceded his first goal in a Liverpool shirt after he was caught attempting to beat Kelechi Iheanacho with the ball. The Nigerian shrugged off Alisson and squared the ball for Ghezzal to make it 2-1, but the Foxes were unable to find a second goal.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Liverpool are currently tied with Chelsea at the top of the Premier League, whilst Leicester sit eighth in the table. 

