Claude Puel Happy With Leicester Performance Despite Falling to 2-1 Defeat Against Liverpool

Leicester manager Claude Puel has insisted that he is happy with his side' performance despite falling to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Liverpool on Saturday afternoon.

First half goals from Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino proved to be enough for Liverpool and, although Leicester did pull one back through Rachid Ghezzal, they were unable to find an equaliser in the closing exchanges.

After the game, Puel expressed how please he was with the performance, if not the result.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

"We finished the game with disappointment and frustration,” said Puel, as per the Leicester Mercury.





“It is a good feeling, perhaps, because we have had the chances, we have had the possibility to take a point and perhaps, without conceding the second goal before half-time, to win the game."

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Leicester looked the better side in the second half of the match and Puel went on to claim that if they possessed more of a cutting edge in the final third, the Foxes may have salvaged something from the match.

He added: “I am happy about our reaction in the second half. Good tempo, fantastic pressing, and we have had a lot of chances to come back and to find a draw. It is a shame, but it is encouraging for the future.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

“We showed a lot of quality and togetherness and a lot of chances and I think we have to learn on the details because I think they made the difference today.

“For the moment, it is frustration but I hope we can come back after the international break with the same desire and quality because it is promising and encouraging for the future.”