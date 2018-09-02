Crystal Palace Star Wilfried Zaha Set for Four Weeks Due to Groin Injury Before Southampton

Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha could be set for four weeks out of action after picking up a groin strain before Saturday's Premier League loss to Southampton.

Roy Hodgson confirmed that the 25-year-old winger picked up the injury during training, potentially meaning that the star man will be out for at least a month.

Palace can hardly afford to lose such a prolific attacker in light of their next few games, where they will hope to take points from a struggling Huddersfield before moving to face Newcastle and Bournemouth, in addition to West Brom in the Carabao Cup.

This unwelcome news for Palace fans is made worse by the statistics that reveal that the Eagles have lost every single game in which Zaha did not feature last season.

According to the Sun, Zaha also looks set to miss the Ivory Coast’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Rwanda, after being omitted for 'personal reasons'.

Fellow teammate James Tomkins also missed out on the weekend clash, having sustained a calf injury over a week ago.

The absent duo were replaced by debutant Jordan Ayew and Martin Kelly for the match against Southampton, yet a resounding 2-0 defeat showed that Palace still need to find a way to adapt to life without their leading man.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka was back in the lineup having served his suspension for the red card he picked up against Liverpool last month, though he couldn't stop the Saints from getting the win.

The south London side have a lot to think about as they head into the international hiatus, and will obviously be hoping for good news from their injured stars.